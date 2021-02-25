Search in swamp leads Sumter deputies to missing man’s body

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Sumter County found an 18-year-old dead in the Green Swamp area Wednesday.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said the man was identified as 18-year-old Charlie Roberts who was reported missing.

Sumter County Deputies used drones, ATVs, K-9′s and a helicopter to find Roberts.

The SCSO is investigating Roberts’ death as a homicide and coordinating efforts with the Lakeland Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

SCSO is asking anyone with information about Roberts’ death to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 352-569-1680.

Callers may also make an anonymous tip by calling Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.