Missing 14-year-old Jacksonville girl might be in Orlando area

Jazmine Mariah Precious Williams was last seen Jan. 15. Authorities say she may be in the Orlando area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen in January and believe she may be in the Orlando area.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office issued a news release Monday seeking the public’s help locating Jazmine Mariah Precious Williams.

Authorities said she went missing in Jacksonville on Jan. 15 and may be in the Orlando area.

Williams is 5 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. The last time she was seen, her hair was in cornrows.

If anyone has information about Williams, they are asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 1-904-630-0500, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678).