UPDATE: Silver alert canceled for missing 87-year-old Leesburg woman

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A silver alert issued for a Leesburg 87-year-old has been canceled after deputies say she has been found safe.

EARLIER REPORT:

Lake County deputies say they’re looking for a missing 87-year-old Leesburg woman after her son reported that there were declined charges on her bank account and he’d recently received an odd text message about his mother.

The man, who lives out of state, called deputies Thursday morning to report that he hadn’t heard from Margaret Hyder since Tuesday. He also reported that he received a text from an unfamiliar number on Wednesday from someone who said that they were a new friend of Hyder’s and that the 87-year-old woman would be staying the night with him or her.

The son also reported that there had been several recent purchases on his mother’s bank account, some of which were declined and some of which went through.

Deputies said they went to Hyder’s home on Galloway Court and realized she and her vehicle, a beige 2004 Buick Century bearing Florida license plate number G3BBP, were missing.

A silver alert has since been issued for her.

Hyder is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and white hair. Deputies said she could be in the DeLand or Jacksonville area.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101.