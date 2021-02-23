Florida missing child alert issued for 14-year-old Miami boy

MIAMI, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert has been activated for a 14-year-old Miami boy who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

Juan Velasquez could be traveling in a white 2015 Dodge Journey bearing Florida license plate number HJCH61. He was last seen Monday in the area of the 15500 block of Southwest 147 Court in Miami.

No further details about his disappearance have been provided.

Velasquez is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or 911.

