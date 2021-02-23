Marion County deputies search for missing teen

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing teenager.

The sheriff’s office said Charles Anthony Manie was last seen around 11 p.m. this past Sunday.

Investigators said the 16-year-old may have left his home between 11 p.m. on Sunday and 7 a.m. the next morning.

The teen has epilepsy and asthma and he does not have his required medication with him, according to deputies.

Deputies said he needs to take his medicine every 12 hours.

He was last seen wearing a red jacket with a firefighter picture on the back, blue jeans, and light blue Levi’s sneakers.