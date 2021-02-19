Orange County deputies search for missing man suffering from mental illness

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a 31-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in nearly a week, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a tweet from the sheriff’s office, Justin Jamal Dillardstrothers was last seen Saturday at 5 p.m. near Allspice Ave in Orlando.

Deputies said at the time, Dillardstrothers was wearing burgundy sweatpants and a black hoodie, according to the tweet.

Authorities said in the tweet, which was published on Friday, they are especially concerned about Dillardstrothers’ disappearance because he suffers from mental illness.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 407-836-4357.