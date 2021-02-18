Silver alert issued for missing 88-year-old Winter Garden man

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A silver alert has been issued for an 88-year-old Winter Garden man who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Feb. 10.

Family members who live out of state recently asked that a wellbeing check be conducted on Thomas Roland Eastman, who lives on West Colonial Drive.

Relatives said he has a pacemaker and has recently been having trouble finding his way around.

Eastman is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 160 pounds and has white hair and hazel eyes. He drives a 2017 Nissan Versa, which has also been missing from his residence since Feb. 10.

Anyone with information concerning Eastman’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Cody Hudson at 407-636-3636 or Crimeline at 407-836-TIPS.