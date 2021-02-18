Ocoee police looking for woman who’s been missing for days

OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee police say they’re looking for a woman who has been missing for nearly a week.

Miranda Ganpat, 39, was last seen Friday when she left her home in Ocoee wearing blue jeans and a gray sweater.

[TRENDING: Plan to track COVID-19 variant | NASA prepares to land Mars rover | REWATCH: Town hall on race, obstacles, opportunities]

Further details regarding her disappearance have not been made available.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Ganpat’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Fabtalley at 407-905-3160.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.