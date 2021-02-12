Flagler deputies search for missing 14-year-old girl

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Deputies said on Friday that Mikaylah Grace Laurelli was last seen wearing sweatpants and a gray hoodie with lettering on it.

She has long, straight blonde hair, blue eyes and has a thin build, weighing about 95 pounds and standing about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, according to the sheriff’s office’s description.

No other details regarding her disappearance have been released.

Anyone with information on Laurelli’s whereabouts is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.

