16-year-old boy reported missing in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a 16-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Monday night.

Records show Anthony Kincman was last seen around 9:30 p.m. at 1952 SE 183rd Avenue Road in Silver Springs. He was wearing a dark sweater and dark jeans.

[TRENDING: NBA team stops playing national anthem | Aunt Jemima changes name to this | Zoom filter makes lawyer look like cat]

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and red hair.

Deputies said statements Kincman made has caused his family to be concerned for his well-being.

Ad

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.