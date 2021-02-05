Osceola County deputies search for missing 65-year-old man

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are searching for a 65-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday evening.

Joseph Andrews is believed to have left his home on Ariel Avenue in Kissimmee and traveled on foot. He was last seen fully dressed in his room wearing a blue and gray jacket, a hat, jeans and sneakers as if he was getting ready to go somewhere.

Deputies said Andrews has had recent bouts of memory loss that could be a sign of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, although he hasn’t been diagnosed with either.

He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 200 pounds, bald with a gray beard and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.