Amber Alert: Missing Florida girls could be with 16-year-old boy

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Amber Alert was issued Friday for two girls who may be with a 16-year-old boy, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities said Jazmine Brown, 12, and Markevia Wright, 13, were last seen Monday in Homestead.

Brown was last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 90 pounds.

Wright was wearing a black shower cap, black jacket and white sandals. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 100 pounds.

Records show the girls could be with 16-year-old Keon Kiser, who is 6 feet tall and 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children is asked to call 911 or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423.