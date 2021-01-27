Clermont police search for missing man who suffered traumatic brain injury

CLERMONT, Fla. – The Clermont Police Department is looking for missing man.

Officials said Richard Walczak was last seen Tuesday at his home in the 1400 block of Sunset Village Boulevard.

Walczak, 57, previously suffered a traumatic brain injury and may have an altered mental status, police said.

He was wearing a blue and white Polo-type shirt with a Salvation Army logo, blue jeans and work boots.

Walczak drives a red and tan 2008 Ford F-150 with the Florida tag KVF-V34.

Authorities said he is known to frequent nearby Orange County.

Anyone with information about Walczak is asked to call the Clermont Police Department at 352-394-5588.