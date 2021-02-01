Search launched for missing Deltona man

DELTONA, Fla. – Volusia County sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered Deltona man.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Giuseppe Garibaldi, 33, was last seen by his girlfriend overnight, when he made statements about harming himself.

Deputies said Garibaldi often dresses in black, and his last known clothing description was a black shirt with a California bear on it, black shorts and black Converse sneakers.

Garibaldi does not have access to a vehicle, according to sheriff’s officials.

Anyone who sees Garibaldi or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 386-860-7030.