Missing 84-year-old Winter Park man found safe

Charles Alston was last seen Feb. 8 at 7:45 a.m. in Winter Park. (Image: Winter Park police)

WINTER PARK, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing 84-year-old Winter Park man has been found safe, police tweeted Tuesday morning.

Winter Park police said Charles Alston was found “in good health.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Winter Park police are asking for the public’s help finding an 84-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing Monday morning.

Police said Charles Alston was last seen in the 700 block of English Court around 7:45 a.m. He is diagnosed with dementia and in need of medication.

Alston is 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, Orange T-shirt, blue jeans and a gray hat.

Anyone with information on Alston’s whereabouts is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313.