Arrest made after missing man found fatally shot in Walmart parking lot, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – An arrest has been made more than a month after a missing man was found shot to death in his vehicle at a Walmart parking lot, according to the Altamonte Police Department.

Police said Anthony Bradford’s body was found around 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2020 at a Walmart on State Road 434. He was last seen by a family member on Dec. 18, 2020 and was reported missing the next day.

Records show Aaris Woodson was in contact with Bradford minutes before his death and was also in the area at the time of the shooting.

A motive and additional details surrounding the crime haven’t been released.

Woodson was found in Allen County, Indiana and arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.