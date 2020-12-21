Missing man found dead with gunshot wound in parking lot of Altamonte Springs Walmart

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A missing man was found dead with a gunshot wound in his car in the parking lot of Walmart on State Road 434 in Altamonte Springs, according to police.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department said the victim was identified as Anthony Bradford.

Bradford was found around 11:40 p.m. Sunday and police said he was previously reported missing by his father on Saturday.

The case is being treated as a homicide case.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 407-339-2441.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.