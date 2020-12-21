Missing man found dead with gunshot wound in parking lot of Altamonte Springs Walmart

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A missing man was found dead with a gunshot wound in his car in the parking lot of Walmart on State Road 434 in Altamonte Springs, according to police.
[TRENDING: Christmas forecast: Back-to-back cold fronts coming | Florida rolls out daily vaccine report | US prepares to ship second vaccine]
The Altamonte Springs Police Department said the victim was identified as Anthony Bradford.
Bradford was found around 11:40 p.m. Sunday and police said he was previously reported missing by his father on Saturday.
The case is being treated as a homicide case.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 407-339-2441.
Check back for more updates on this developing story.