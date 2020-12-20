Weather whiplash! Blast of cold Christmas Day follows warm, rainy Christmas Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. – Keep all of your wardrobe handy for the next seven days. You’ll want the shorts Sunday as temperatures climb into the 70s. Clouds will increase to make way for a few showers during the first half of the day. The highest rain chances Sunday arrive after dinner and especially overnight.

Rain Chances Sunday

Areas north of Orlando will wake up on the drier side Monday, but rain will hang on south of Orlando.

Rain exits most of Central Florida by lunch Monday.

All of Central Florida clears out and cools down Monday afternoon. Monday evening will be mainly clear if you are hoping to catch the rare Great Conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn.

Tuesday and Wednesday will start off cool, mainly in the 40s, with a few 30 sprinkled in north of Orlando.

By Wednesday afternoon we start another warm up into Christmas Eve. Highs Wednesday and Thursday return to the mid-to-upper 70s.

Afternoon high temperatures

A strong cold front looks to slice through the region Christmas Eve bringing rain chances back to Central Florida.

Rain chances increase later in the day Christmas Eve. Cold air spills into Central Florida Christmas morning through Christmas Day.

A few showers could linger early into Christmas morning. Colder air blasts into Central Florida during Christmas Day. Some south of Orlando may start Christmas off mild, but afternoon highs will likely be held in the 50s. Temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s Saturday morning. 20s are possible north of Orlando.

A gradual warm up returns to follow the holiday weekend.