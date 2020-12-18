61ºF

Rare, 70-year-old crocodile found sunbathing outside Florida home

Reptile can’t be relocated without federal permission

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

An American crocodile was found sunbathing outside a Punta Gorda home.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – A rare American crocodile that’s believed to be around 70 years old was recently found catching some rays while lounging on a Florida woman’s floating dock, according to The Daily Sun.

The newspaper reports that Mona Vieregg initially thought it was a large alligator lurking in the canal behind her Punta Gorda home and it wasn’t until the reptile emerged from the water that she realized it was actually a 10-15 foot croc, which she decided to name George.

Officers from the Punta Gorda Police Department arrived, snapped a few pictures and called in the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to handle the rest but because American crocodiles are considered a threatened species, George can’t be trapped until permission is received from the federal government.

According to FWC, American crocodiles are a “shy and reclusive species” that call the brackish and saltwater ponds, coves and creeks in South Florida their home.

