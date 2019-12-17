Unusual sight: Crocodile spotted in Satellite Beach canal

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – The American Crocodile is usually found in the extreme southern portion of Florida, but over the weekend in Satellite Beach, neighbors recorded a croc in a canal.

Pete Cordero caught the reptile sunbathing on docks and swimming next to manatees.

“It was eight, 10 foot maybe, super chill,” Cordero described.

The Berkeley Street neighbor nicknamed the creature Cocoa.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said it’s rare to see a crocodile this far north.

Cordero said he's never seen one locally in the 20 years he's lived in Satellite Beach.

While wildlife researchers say there are a million alligators in the state, only a thousand crocodiles puts the species’ conservation status at vulnerable.

FWC officials said crocs are shy and reclusive.

Neighbors did not see the scaly creature again Monday.

"He went into the drain pipe down at the end and that's the last I saw of him," Rio Sirju said.

Sirju tried luring the crocodile with his fishing pole.

"I have lots of experience watching Steve Irwin as a child and I'm taking after him," he said.

Sirju said he wouldn't be trying to hook the croc and reel it in, he just wanted the croc back out for another neighborhood photo opportunity.

"I would just have everybody come out here with their popcorn and chairs and have a show," he said.

The FWC is telling neighbors it will not remove the crocodile as long as it continues not to threaten anyone. If there’s a nuisance crocodile to report, you can call 866-FWC-GATOR.