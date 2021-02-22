81ºF

Local News

Orange County deputies search for missing woman with Alzheimer’s, dementia

Woman does not have her medication, deputies say

Norma Colon, 69.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a 69-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia, according to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Orange County deputies, Norma Colon was last seen in the area of Bending Branch Court around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Authorities are particularly worried about her disappearance because she does not have her medication with her, according to the tweet.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

