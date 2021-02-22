Orange County deputies search for missing woman with Alzheimer’s, dementia

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a 69-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia, according to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Orange County deputies, Norma Colon was last seen in the area of Bending Branch Court around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

[TRENDING: Car flies off I-4 in Orlando | Meet bone cancer survivor who will be youngest American in space | United engine blows apart during flight]

Authorities are particularly worried about her disappearance because she does not have her medication with her, according to the tweet.

Ad

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

MISSING: This morning at 7:30 AM, Norma Colon, 69, was last seen in the area of Bending Branch Ct. There is concern for her well-being as she suffers from Alzheimer’s & Dementia and does not have her required medication with her. If you see her, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/ha1asXHcws — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 22, 2021

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.