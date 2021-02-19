2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Orange County house fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews were working to contain a deadly fire that broke out early Friday in Orange County.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue officials, two people died in the house fire in the 6000 block of Pompeii Road, which broke out shortly after 4 a.m.

At least one other person was taken to the hospital for their injuries, officials said. An update on their condition was not immediately available.

Crews battled smoke and heavy flames until they were finally able to contain the blaze.

The victims’ names have not yet been released and officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

No other details were immediately available.

