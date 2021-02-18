State attorney changes incarceration policy due to Orange County jail’s COVID-19 outbreak

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell is changing her office’s policy on seeking incarceration for defendants in response to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Orange County jail.

Worrell made the announcement about the policy change Thursday in a news release.

The goal of the policy change is to reduce the population at the jail in an effort to slow the spread of infections, according to the state attorney’s office. Assistant state attornies will now determine whether a defendant is over 60 years old, has a body mass index, BMI, over 35 or has a health condition that puts them at high risk of severe complications due to the coronavirus.

“Upon the presence of any of these factors, ASAs shall recommend ROR (release on your own recognizance) or other non-monetary condition of release, and appropriate non-incarcerative disposition for all pending cases that meet the consideration outline throughout the policy,” according to the release.

The release stated that “our incarcerated population emerges as one of the most at-risk groups” for COVID-19 infection. The statement echos Dr. Raul Pino from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, who referred to jails as a “petri dish” during a news conference last week.

“The surprise about this is not that we have an outbreak, is that we didn’t have that many outbreaks,” Pino said.

Worrell told News 6, this policy only applies to non-violent offenders and cases with victimless crimes. It excludes documented gang members or other known members of organized crime, people accused of committing violent crimes and registered sex offenders.

The release also stated that these are temporary measures “prescribed by the office to handle the global pandemic.”