New State Attorney files charges in high-profile cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The new state attorney for Florida’s Ninth Judicial Circuit is getting to work by filing charges in several high-profile cases.

New court filings show charges filed in two, unrelated cases involving an Orlando rapper and a former UCF football player.

Recently sworn-in state attorney Monique Worrell has filed five counts of attempted second-degree murder against 20-year-old Jacquavius Smith, a.k.a “9lokkNine.”

[TRENDING: Data scientist Rebekah Jones arrested in Florida | Disney World not selling any new annual passes | Orlando police search for missing 12-year-old girl]

Investigators allege the rapper is a known gang leader and shot a gun into an Orlando home back in July. A woman told detectives she was inside with her children at the time. No one was injured.

Investigators said that Smith was targeting another rapper, with the witness telling detectives, “9IokkNine wants to be the only rapper coming from Orlando.”

Several months after the shooting, Orange County deputies said Smith was the target of a shooting between a rival gang outside the food court at the Mall at Millenia on Oct. 8, 2020.

Unrelated to that case, Worrell has also filed a felony charge of carrying a concealed firearm without a permit against 22-year-old Antwan Collier. Collier was stopped by UCF police back on Oct. 28 for careless driving. The officer wrote in his report that Collier was in possession of a loaded handgun.

Collier was a defensive back for the UCF football team at the time of his arrest. In the days following the incident, UCF athletics announced Collier and three other athletes involved in the incident had been let go from the team.