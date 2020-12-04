Incoming Orange-Osceola state attorney fires 5 employees before entering office

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Incoming Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell has notified five employees that they will not be retained when she takes office in January.

Three assistant state attorneys and two investigators were notified by letter this week that they will be let go.

“Voters elected me on a promise to continue and increase criminal justice reform and police accountability throughout this community, while focusing on those cases that cause serious harm to those who live in the 9th Judicial Circuit. I am excited to inherit a staff that is so committed to these goals,” Worrell wrote. “Unfortunately, there are a small number of people we had to let go in order to pursue a staff that from top to bottom is in alignment with our priorities. We appreciate their service to this office, and wish them well in their future endeavors.”

The local state attorney’s office has about 400 employees. Interviews will take place to replace the five employees who will be dismissed effective Jan. 5.