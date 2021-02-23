WATCH LIVE AT 9 a.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at South Florida pharmacy

HIALEAH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be at a South Florida pharmacy Tuesday, where he’s expected to make an announcement.

He will be visiting a Navarro Discount Pharmacy in Hialeah alongside Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez. DeSantis’ remarks are scheduled for 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed in the video player above.

Navarro, originally founded in Havana, Cuba, is now a brand under CVS Health and is headquartered in Miami.

DeSantis’ visit comes as Florida health departments are beginning to receive coronavirus vaccine doses that were delayed by the brutal winter storm that pummeled much of the country last week.

The severe weather, spanning coast to coast, impacted some of Florida’s vaccine shipments and delayed appointments. However, most vaccination sites in Central Florida were able to continue their vaccination plans.

Health officials also announced Monday that more than 30,000 Floridians have died of COVID-19, but hospitalizations and cases have continued to drop. As of Monday, more than 1.8 million people in Florida have been infected with the coronavirus. On the same token, around 1.4 million have been fully vaccinated, receiving both shots to strengthen protection against COVID-19.