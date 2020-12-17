Disney shows off new slide design at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort, fixes misspelling

Imagineers work on the new design for the Keister Coaster slide at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort.

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World Imagineers are showing off the wacky new designs coming to one of the water slides at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort.

Imagineer Zach Riddley shared the images of the work being done on his Instagram. The new design features Mickey and his pals sliding down the “Keister Coaster” water slide while others, like Daisy Duck, relax with a drink nearby.

Imagineers work on the new design for the Keister Coaster slide at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort. (instagram/thezachriddley)

The artwork is replacing the infamous clown face, which guests slid through as they splashed down in the Luna Park pool.

Former clown face at the Luna Park Pool at Disney's BoardWalk Resort (Walt Disney World)

Disney Imagineers originally posted the artwork just a couple of days ago but quickly removed it after realizing the word “keister” was misspelled as “kiester.”

“In these sneak peek photos with the updated graphic (that’s kEIster! We triple-checked!),” Riddley said in the posting.

Imagineers work on the new design for the Keister Coaster slide at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort. (instagram/thezachriddley)

Disney’s BoardWalk Resort is currently closed to normal guests as Walt Disney World continues its phased reopening plans.

No word on when the pool will reopen in the future.