Universal Orlando opens Endless Summer Resort: Dockside Inn and Suites

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando opened its newest resort, Endless Summer Resort: Dockside Inn and Suites to guests Tuesday. The resort’s grand opening was scheduled for March, but has been in limbo following months of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel is opening along Universal Boulevard across the street from its sister hotel, Surfside Inn and Suites.

Officials said the hotel is designed to evoke the feeling of being surrounded by the sea from the shore and catching the sunset from beneath a pier.

Photos show the hotel lobby, resort pool, Pier 8 Market and two-bedroom suites.

Earlier this year Universal officials shared details about the food the hotel will offer.

Universal said rates will start as low as $79 per night based on a five-night stay during value season.

The hotel will have 2,050 guest rooms and brings the total rooms at Universal Orlando Resort to 9,000.

