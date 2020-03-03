Comfort foods take over menu at Universal’s Endless Summer: Dockside Inn and Suites

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando Resort this week showed off its food and drink menus inside the new Dockside Inn and Suites.

The new resort will be Universal’s eighth hotel and will open across the street from its sister hotel, Surfside Inn and Suites.

The resort will serve food and drinks at the Pier 8 market, Sunset lounge and the Oasis beach bar when the resort opens March 17.

Take a look at the options below.

Universal officials said the Pier 8 market will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The extra-affordable menu will offer comfort foods like chicken and waffles, fresh salads, sandwiches and a handful of convenient grab-and-go options. Many of the dishes will be priced under $12.

At the Sunset lounge, located in the hotel lobby, guests will get to try craft beers and delicious cocktails, including the sunset blonde.

Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites Pier 8 Market (Universal Orlando)

Universal said beach-inspired drinks will be offered at the pool’s oasis beach bar.

Universal said rates at Dockside Inn and Suites will start as low as $79 per night based on a five-night stay during value season.

When the hotel opens, it will have 2,050 guest rooms and will bring the total rooms at Universal Orlando Resort to 9,000 by the end of 2020.

Click here for information about rooms and hotel bookings.