Universal Orlando gives first look at Endless Summer Resort: Dockside Inn and Suites

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando gave its first look Monday at its newest hotel Endless Summer Resort: Dockside Inn and Suites.

The resorts eighth hotel is scheduled to open March 17 across the street from its sister hotel, Surfside Inn and Suites.

Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites (Universal Orlando)

Construction crews are putting the final touches on the value hotel along Universal Boulevard. In a press release, Universal said the hotel is designed to evoke the feeling of being surrounded by the sea from the shore and catching the sunset from beneath a pier.

Photos show the hotel lobby, resort pool, Pier 8 Market and two-bedroom suites.

Universal said rates will start as low as $79 per night based on a five-night stay during value season.

When the hotel opens it will have 2,050 guest rooms and will bring the total rooms at Universal Orlando Resort to 9,000 by the end of 2020.

Click here for information about rooms and hotel bookings.