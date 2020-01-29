Universal Orlando’s new Mardi Gras tribute store is creepy awesome

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando Resort is set to welcome guests attending its Mardi Gras event this weekend to its first-ever tribute store.

The store, located next to the “Mummy” attraction, is in the same location where frightful souls of Halloween Horror Nights have bought merchandise in years past.

As soon as you step inside, guests will feel as though they’ve been transported to the city of New Orleans.

“If you’ve been to that city, you know that it has a certain vibe to it. There’s a certain feeling when you’re in that city, and it’s got a bit of an edge to it. And we said, ‘That’s really what we need for the store on the edge,’” said Robert Cametti, director of visual merchandising and store design.

For fans of Halloween Horror Nights, the store will not disappoint.

The store’s music entrance is quickly overtaken by a dark and eerie cemetery.

“So, as you saw when you walked in, we brought you through traditional jazz, like the ones you find in the French Quarter. And then a short jaunt through there, and we take the right into a cemetery, you know, we went dark really quick. And this particular room is themed or inspired by the Lafayette Cemetery, which is over in the Garden District,” Cametti said.

Universal is not only using the store for merchandise but also as an immersive experience.

A mausoleum wall is just steps inside and serves as an one of those experiences.

“Actually go through the store. You’ll see certain areas that are set up more of like a full opportunity, like this mausoleum, because we think that’s important to our guests because we also feel they’re valuable. And there’s a value to being able to share those experiences with them,” Cametti said.

A second room packed with bird, cricket and owl sounds take you deeper into the bayou.

Along with the creepy senses, there is a ton of merchandise.

Mardi Gras masks line the walls, and did we mention there is a ton of beads to buy?

T-shirts for the 2020 event feature everything from skulls and a Voodoo man to the event’s favorite icon: the big green gator.

Starting Saturday, the store will be open nightly during Universal’s Mardi Gras, which runs through April 2.