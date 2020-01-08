Carnival time at Universal Orlando: Party with Luis Fonsi, TLC and Diana Ross

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando Resort has announced its artist lineup for this year’s Mardi Gras celebration.

During select nights from Feb. 1 to April 2, guests can experience world-class attractions while also sampling authentic Cajun-style cuisine, Bayou boils, all-new “Treasures of the deep” nightly parade and live concerts from some of the world’s top artists.

Universal Orlando Resort Mardi Gras Celebration

This year, the lineup does not disappoint.

Universal reeled in some big headliners including DJ and producer Marshmello, “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi, legendary singer Diana Ross, country music stars Dustin Lynch and Chris Young and best-selling group TLC.

Full lineup and dates:

Feb. 1: The Roots

Feb. 8: Karol G.

Feb. 15: Bell Biv DeVoe

Feb. 16: +Live+

Feb. 22: Kool & the Gang

Feb. 29: TLC

March 7: REO Speedwagon

March 8: Dustin Lynch

March 13: Luis Fonsi

March 14: The All-American Rejects

March 15: Diana Ross

March 20: Chris Young

March 21: Earth, Wind & Fire

March 22: Marshmello

March 28: Why Don’t We

March 29: Gavin DeGraw

What’s new for 2020

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras Celebration.

This year, Universal Orlando said the parade will be all-new and feature a “Treasures of the Deep” theme. The parade will debut six new floats designed and inspired by mystical creatures and the sunken city of Atlantis. Two fan favorites -- the riverboat and king gator floats -- will also return with new decor along with the thousands of beads.

The “Carnival around the Universe” tasting tent will feature dishes inspired by carnivals from around the world. Universal said new menu items will debut bi-weekly throughout the event.

