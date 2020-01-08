Faith, fun and thrills: ‘Rock the Universe’ returns to Universal Orlando Resort
Event begins Jan. 24
ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando Resort is set to welcome hundreds of people back to Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, “Rock the Universe.”
The annual event allows guests to experience the excitement of both Universal theme parks and its attractions, while also taking in powerful performances by a handful of popular Christian artists across the park.
Check out the video below posted by Universal Orlando
The artist lineup includes:
Friday
- Switchfoot
- Newsboys United
- Tenth Avenue North
- Tauren Wells
- Tedashii
- The Afters
Saturday
- Chris Tomlin
- TobyMac
- Bethel Music
- We Are Messengers
- Unspoken
- I Am They
Fans can also listen to upcoming artists and enjoy autograph sessions at the Coca-Cola FanZone.
Friday
- DJ Promote
- Leanna Crawford
- Land of Color
- WHATUPRG
Saturday
- DJ Promote
- Spencer Kane
- Caitie Hurst
- Wande
*Autograph Sessions are not guaranteed and are subject to change without notice.
Universal said the event will also include a ceremony with powerful music and a message Saturday at 11:45 p.m.
Sunday morning, guests can wrap up the weekend by attending one of two non-denominational worship services that will take place at the Blue Man Group theater. Tickets for the service can be requested here.
Rock the Universe begins Jan. 24 at 4 p.m.
- 3-park rock your weekend tickets: $127.99 (plus tax), Guests can experience one of Universal’s three theme parks during the day and experience ‘Rock the Universe’ at night. This option also includes entrance to the Sunday service on Jan. 26.
- 2-night rock the universe event ticket: $111.99 (plus tax), guests can enjoy the full lineup of christian artists in Universal Studios Florida beginning at 4pm. This option also includes entrance to the Sunday service on Jan. 26.
Guests with an event ticket can enter Universal Studios at 4 p.m. and stay until the event ends at 1 a.m.
Guests without a Rock the Universe ticket will be asked to leave the park at 6 p.m.
Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.
