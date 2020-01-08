Faith, fun and thrills: ‘Rock the Universe’ returns to Universal Orlando Resort

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando Resort is set to welcome hundreds of people back to Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, “Rock the Universe.”

The annual event allows guests to experience the excitement of both Universal theme parks and its attractions, while also taking in powerful performances by a handful of popular Christian artists across the park.

Check out the video below posted by Universal Orlando

The artist lineup includes:

Friday

Switchfoot

Newsboys United

Tenth Avenue North

Tauren Wells

Tedashii

The Afters

Saturday

Chris Tomlin

TobyMac

Bethel Music

We Are Messengers

Unspoken

I Am They

Fans can also listen to upcoming artists and enjoy autograph sessions at the Coca-Cola FanZone.

Related articles: Get ready to run with your favorite characters during Universal Orlando’s Epic Character Race | Things you should definitely know before visiting Universal Orlando Resort

Friday

DJ Promote

Leanna Crawford

Land of Color

WHATUPRG

Saturday

DJ Promote

Spencer Kane

Caitie Hurst

Wande

*Autograph Sessions are not guaranteed and are subject to change without notice.

Universal Orlando's Rock the Universe

Universal said the event will also include a ceremony with powerful music and a message Saturday at 11:45 p.m.

Sunday morning, guests can wrap up the weekend by attending one of two non-denominational worship services that will take place at the Blue Man Group theater. Tickets for the service can be requested here.

Universal Orlando Resort Rock the Universe

Rock the Universe begins Jan. 24 at 4 p.m.

3-park rock your weekend tickets: $127.99 (plus tax), Guests can experience one of Universal’s three theme parks during the day and experience ‘Rock the Universe’ at night. This option also includes entrance to the Sunday service on Jan. 26.

2-night rock the universe event ticket: $111.99 (plus tax), guests can enjoy the full lineup of christian artists in Universal Studios Florida beginning at 4pm. This option also includes entrance to the Sunday service on Jan. 26.

Guests with an event ticket can enter Universal Studios at 4 p.m. and stay until the event ends at 1 a.m.

Guests without a Rock the Universe ticket will be asked to leave the park at 6 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.