Universal dives into the warp pipe and shows off ‘Super Nintendo World’

ORLANDO, Fla – Here we go!

For the first time, Universal Parks and Entertainment showed off its expansive, highly themed and immersive land featuring Nintendo’s legendary worlds, characters and adventures.

Universal’s Japan theme park will be the first theme park to open “Super Nintendo World” this summer, the same year as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan

“It’s been more than three years since Universal Parks & Resorts announced the development of ‘Super Nintendo World’ globally, I am very excited that we now have finally entered the year of opening Super Nintendo World,” said J.L. Bonnier, President, Chief Executive Officer for Universal Studios Japan.

Check out the new music video showcasing the land, and featuring the song “We Are Born to Play” by global pop superstar Charli XCX.

The new land will blend the physical world with the classic Mario video game world.

The land will be filled with incredibly fun rides, shops, and a restaurant.

“Super Nintendo World is a life-size, living video game. You are playing it and living the most exciting adventure like Mushroom Kingdom, Peach’s Castle, Bowser’s Fortress, Mario Kart and many more" said Thierry Coup, Senior Vice President of Universal Creative.

Guests will be equipped with state-of-the-art wristband technology called a “Power Up Band.”

Power Up Bands used at Super Nintendo World

The bands are themed to different characters, so guests can select to wear one of their favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters.

A wearable wrist band called a Power Up Band will be used in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan

“We created a whole new level of play. We custom designed a wearable wristband, like this one, that we call the ‘Power Up Band’ and it’s linked to a special smartphone app. The ‘Power Up Band’ like the one on my wrist will connect guests to dozens of iconic Nintendo items throughout the land in a truly seamless and innovative way” said Coup.

Universal said by using the technology guests will be forced to use their arms, hands and entire bodies as they explore the new area. Guests can also collect digital coins and compete with friends just like Mario does in the games.

In 2016, Universal Parks and Entertainment announced its partnership with Nintendo.

Check out the announcement video below.

Universal has not said when the land will open at Universal Orlando, or which park it could be located in.

Some speculate the Nintendo themed land will open at Universal’s Epic Universe, which is scheduled to open in 2023.