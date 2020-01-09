FIRST LOOK: Universal Orlando reveals ‘Epic Character Race’ medals

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando is showing off the medals that will be handed out to participants of the park’s “Epic Character" races.

On Thursday, Universal said the designs for the medals, which will be given to runners of the park’s 5K and 10K races, feature some of the most beloved characters in pop culture.

Runners in the 5K race will receive a 3D-sculpted silver medal featuring Shrek and Bumblebee, while runners in the 10K race will receive a 3D-sculpted gold medal featuring Blue, the Velociraptor, and a “Despicable Me” minion.

Universal officials say runners will get a first-ever opportunity to race through Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure and snag a photo with some of the iconic characters.

Registration packages are on sale now.

For more information, visit the “Epic Character Race” website.