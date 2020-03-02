Aquatica inches closer to opening new ‘Riptide Race’ attraction

ORLANDO, Fla – SeaWorld’s Aquatica water park is getting close to allowing guests to splash across the finish line at its newest water slide Riptide Race.

Park officials said the new family slide will open this spring and will be Florida’s first-ever dueling racer water slide.

Crews working to finish new Riptide Race water slide at Aquatica (SeaWorld)

“Riptide Race is a racing and dueling water slide with three racing sections, and one head-to-head dueling section, which is a world’s first element. The racing sections allow you to have side-by-side interaction with you, and two other friends in the other tube, as you race down the slide to the finish” Brian Andrelczyk, vice president of design and engineering, said.

The slide tower will stand 68 feet tall and the entire slide is nearly 650 feet.

“Riptide Race is the perfect addition to our attraction portfolio, complementing what is already one of the most family-friendly water slide lineups in Orlando," Aquatica Orlando Vice PresidentDavid Heaton said.

Construction crews are wrapping up the fiberglass installation and will soon be putting the final touches on the water filtration, pump pits and landscaping.

Guests must be 42 inches to ride.

Aquatica has not announced an opening date.

Click here for tickets and information.