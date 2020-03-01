Wacky locomotive inspired merchandise unveiled for Disney’s ‘Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway’ ride
New attraction opens March 4 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World has unveiled its new merchandise for its upcoming attraction “Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.”
The new attraction opens March 4 at the iconic Chinese Theater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
The new merchandise celebrates Mickey and Minnie’s first-ever-ride through attraction based on the recent award-winning Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts.
Disney said on its blog that the new collection includes items inspired by the attraction train locomotive including a whistle, ornament, pull back toy, MagicBand and sculpted mug.
Annual passholders can also hop on the train and enjoy specially designed merchandise inspired by the attraction including a shirt, magic band and pin. Passholders can use their 20% discount on all this featured merchandise.
Along with the new attraction, Disney said the new Mickey Shorts Theater will open the same day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
