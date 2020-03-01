Wacky locomotive inspired merchandise unveiled for Disney’s ‘Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway’ ride

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World has unveiled its new merchandise for its upcoming attraction “Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.”

The new attraction opens March 4 at the iconic Chinese Theater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The new merchandise celebrates Mickey and Minnie’s first-ever-ride through attraction based on the recent award-winning Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts.

Disney said on its blog that the new collection includes items inspired by the attraction train locomotive including a whistle, ornament, pull back toy, MagicBand and sculpted mug.

Attraction-inspired headband featuring engineer Goofy, along with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Along the side of this headband, guests can find an embroidery of the attraction's theme song: "Nothing Can Stop Us Now!"

Annual passholders can also hop on the train and enjoy specially designed merchandise inspired by the attraction including a shirt, magic band and pin. Passholders can use their 20% discount on all this featured merchandise.

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway annual passholder merchandise

Along with the new attraction, Disney said the new Mickey Shorts Theater will open the same day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.