Spike the Bee, Orange Bird take center stage at Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World’s International Flower and Garden Festival is set to bloom March 4 at Epcot’s World Showcase.

Disney officials shared some exciting details Thursday for its guests and annual passholders.

The annual event allows guests to enjoy the park while taking in delicious flavors at outdoor kitchens, topiary displays, gardens, concerts and several exhibits.

The Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival features plenty of fun for the whole family. Spike's Pollen National Exploration scavenger hunt challenges gardeners of all ages to follow Spike on his pollination trail around World Showcase. (Harrison Cooney) (Harrison Cooney Photography)

Disney officials said the outdoor kitchens will feature new seasonal dishes and returning favorites.

This year, Orange Bird, Donald Duck and the pesky 1940′s character Spike the Bee, will be showcased on much of the merchandise including a new sipper cup.

Orange Bird and Spike the Bee sippers available while supplies last

Disney said the bee sipper cup will pair nicely with the popular honey-peach freeze drink, available at the Honey Bee-Stro.

For annual passholders the characters will also be highlighted on exclusive magnets given out at this year’s festival.

Passholder-Exclusive Magnets given out at the 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival

Donald Duck with Spike the Bee magnet will be available March 4 to April 19.

Orange Bird magnet will be available from April 20 to June 1.

Disney said on its blog that annual pass holders should be on the lookout for exclusive merchandise and discounts on the “Behind the Seeds” and “Gardens of the World” tours.

Full Screen 1 / 2 Exclusive Merchandise for the 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival

The Garden Rocks Concert Series will return this year to the American Gardens Theatre with 20 new artists this year.

Dining packages are available and annual passholders can get 10% off.

Check out the list of artists below.

Peabo Bryson: March 4 and 5

The Orchestra starring former members of ELO: March 6 - 9

The Guess Who: March 10 - 12

Simple Plan: March 13 - 16

STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas: March 17- 19

Mark Wills: March 20 - 23

The Spinners: March 24 - 26

Sister Hazel: March 27 - 28

The Pointer Sisters: March 29 - 30

Steve Augeri, Former Lead Vocalist of Journey: March 31 - April 2

Blood, Sweat & Tears: April 3 - 4

Expose’: April 5 - 6

Berlin: April 7 - 9

A Flock of Seagulls: April 10 - 11

Atlantic Starr: April 12 - 13

Tony Orlando: April 14 - 16

High Valley: April 17 - 18

Rick Springfield: April 19 - 20

Christopher Cross: April 21 - 23

Plain White T’s: April 24 - 27

Don Felder, Formerly of The Eagles: April 28 - 30

Don McLean: May 1 - 2

Casting Crowns: May 3 - 4

Ambrosia with Peter Beckett: May 5 - 7

Thelma Houston: May 8 - 9

The Allman Betts Band: May 10 - 11

Air Supply: May 12 - 14

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone: May 15 - 18

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot: May 19 - 21

Claudia Leitte: May 22 - 23

Daughtry: May 24 - 25

Marshall Tucker Band: May 26 - 28

Crowder: May 29 - 30

Survivor: May 31 - June 1

The 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival runs March 4 to June 1.

Click here for tickets and information.