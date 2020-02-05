Premier sports restaurant ‘City Works’ opening Feb. 6 at Disney Springs

Lake Buena Vista, Fla – The Walt Disney World resort is set to welcome “City Works Eatery & Pour House” to Disney Springs Thursday.

The new eatery will open on Disney Springs’ west side next to the new NBA Experience.

The restaurant will offer 90 local, regional and global craft beers on draft, three full-service bars and a 1,767-square-foot patio with open-air dining. Leaders say the bar will be the place to watch the next big game at the resort.

The building will house 17 flat-screen HD TVs with state-of-the-art audio, including one 168-inch video wall.

The restaurant will be operated by Bottleneck Management Inc. which operates bars and restaurants throughout the United States.

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner.

Click here for hours and the menu.