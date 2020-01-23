FIRST LOOK: M&M store coming to Disney Springs

ORLANDO, Fla – The countdown is on for the opening of the new M&M store at Walt Disney World.

Disney officials on Thursday shared a new rendering of the store that will open next to the new NBA Experience and Splitsville Luxury Lanes.

The store is taking over the former Fit2Run and Curl store locations.

M&M’S Orlando Store Coming to Disney Springs (Disney Parks Blog)

The chocolate shop is one of several new offerings that will open on Disney Springs’ west side.

Disney is currently putting the final touches on its new Cirque du Soleil show, Beatrix restaurant and the City Works Eatery & Pour House.

The new state-of-the-art store will offer an immersive experience that combines the colorful fun fans of the M&M’S brand enjoy with lasting memories, Disney described on its blog.

The Mars Retail Group currently has four other M&M’s World locations around the globe.

The company said the location at the Florida mall will soon close to relocate to Walt Disney World.

“Guests will be fully immersed into an interactive chocolate experience that will create more moments and more smiles through the colorful fun of M&Ms,” said Patrick McIntyre, director of global retail at Mars Retail Group.

Disney has not shared an official opening date yet.