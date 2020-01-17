Three new films set to debut at Epcot Friday

ORLANDO, Fla – Guests visiting Epcot will have three new film experiences to check off their list beginning Jan. 17.

As part of the Epcot’s historic transformation, Disney officials said films at their France, Canada and Land pavilions have received some exciting upgrades.

The Land

"Awesome Planet" film set to debut at Epcot Jan. 17

The new 10-minute film “Awesome Planet” will take over the pavilion’s auditorium. The auditorium previously played the “Lion King” inspired film a “Circle of Life: An Environmental Fable.”

Disney said the new film showcases the Earth’s beauty and diversity. The film will feature in-theater effects and an original musical score from Academy Award-winning® composer Steven Price, Disney said on its blog.

France Pavilion

LeFou plays a key role in the new “Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along,” a new film debuting Jan. 17, 2020, in the France pavilion at Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The family-friendly experience is a twist on a tale as old as time.

The previous film “Impressions de France” is back, but with an upgrade to 4K projection. Disney officials said it will rotate throughout the day with a “Beauty and the Beast” sing-along. The sing-along is directed and produced by Don Hahn, who produced the animated and live-action “Beauty and the Beast” films. Angela Lansbery, who played Mrs. Potts in the animated film, will narrate the sing-along.

Along with the new film, the “Tales as Old as Time: French Storytelling on Stage and Screen” invites guests to explore six distinct gallery cases inside the Palais du Cinéma.

“Tales as Old as Time: French Storytelling on Stage and Screen” debuts Jan. 17, 2020, along with “Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along” at the Palais du Cinéma in the France pavilion at Epcot (David Roark, photographer)

Disney officials said the exhibit will feature a collection of costumes, music, artwork and more, all dedicated to the adaptation of French literature in cinema, theater, ballet and opera.

Canada Pavilion

“Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360” debuts Jan. 17, 2020, in the Canada pavilion at Epcot (Disney)

New sweeping panoramic scenes of mountains and cities are coming in the film “Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360." Disney said it will be narrated by Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy.

It also will feature new music by Canadian composer Andrew Lockington.

The new films are beginning on the same day as the International Festival of the Arts.