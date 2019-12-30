Get magical start to 2020 with $49 Disney Florida resident ticket deal

ORLANDO, Fla. – Now, this makes for a magical start to welcome in the new decade.

Walt Disney World is offering Florida residents a four-day ticket deal for $195 or $49 a day.

The Discovery Deal starts Jan. 2 and offers those that live in the Sunshine State a three-day ticket deal for $175 plus tax, allowing guests to visit one theme park a day. You can add the fourth day for $20 more, totaling $195.

If you want to visit more than one park a day, you can upgrade to a park hopper option.

You must visit the theme parks any three or four days through June 30, 2020.

