45 years later: Disney celebrates ‘Carousel of Progress’ and ‘Space Mountain’ with special merchandise

ORLANDO, Fla – Whether you’re at Disney’s Magic Kingdom for a few hours, or the whole day, you’re likely to step into Tomorrowland sometime.

While in the land of the future, you might find yourself singing how there is a “Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” on Disney’s “Carousel of Progress," or finding yourself cleared for launch on the fan-favorite “Space Mountain”.

The two rides have come a long way since opening at the Magic Kingdom back in 1975, but loyalty from Disney fans remains strong.

As part of both rides anniversary, Walt Disney World is releasing commemorative merchandise on Jan. 15.

Items include a hoodie, baseball cap, water bottle, limited and Disney passholder pin, customizable T-shirt designs and PANDORA charms with the attraction’s logos.

Space Mountain’s 45th Anniversary Merchandise

Guests can find all these items in the Tomorrowland Light & Power Company shop in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World. The PANDORA charms can be purchased at Uptown Jewelers along Main Street, U.S.A.

Carousel of Progress’s 45th Anniversary Merchandise

Disney said the “Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction” Space Mountain collection will be available on Jan. 18.