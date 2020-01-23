Thanks, Han Solo: Fastpass+ to be added to ‘Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run’ attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced Thursday that guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will soon have the opportunity to book fast-passes for the ride, “Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.”

The attraction is one of two in Galaxy’s Edge, but since its opening last year, it has only offered a standby and single-rider line.

Reservations will become available in the My Disney Experience app on or after Feb. 19.

Annual passholders or hotel guests can begin booking their flights now by clicking here.

Due to popularity, Disney officials said, pending availability, guests can choose between Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run or Slinky Dog Dash.

Other attractions inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios can be booked after.

Disney stressed that its other attraction at Galaxy’s Edge,"Rise of the Resistance," will continue to operate on a virtual queue system.

Learn more about the virtual queue system by clicking here.