Disney celebrates milestone for upcoming ‘Harmonious’ firework show

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World Imagineers said the progress of Epcot’s new show “Harmonious” took a big step forward.

In a post on the Disney parks blog, Imagineers said five large barges, or stages, arrived and were lowered into the water recently.

Imagineers said each stage is roughly 30 feet wide by 70 feet long.

Disney leaders said each of the five barges will play a crucial role in the nighttime spectacular.

Each barge is equipped with LED screens, dancing fountains, lasers, lights and pyrotechnics.

The show is a beautifully crafted nighttime dreamscape of Disney music and images, reimagined by diverse cultural musicians and artists from around the world. It’s a transformative experience, where we can discover how Disney music has the power to inspire and unite us all, Disney said on its blog.

The show “Epcot Forever” is currently closing out each night at the theme park.

Disney live streamed the show when it debuted in October of last year.

Disney is also giving guests an up-close look of “Harmonius” at the “Epcot Experience” at the Odyssey Events Pavilion.