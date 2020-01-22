42ºF

Disney celebrates milestone for upcoming ‘Harmonious’ firework show

New nighttime spectacular set to debut this year at Epcot

Landon McReynolds, Producer

In 2020, the new “HarmonioUS” will debut at Epcot as the largest nighttime spectacular ever created for a Disney park. It will celebrate how the music of Disney inspires people the world over, carrying them away harmoniously on a stream of familiar Disney tunes reinterpreted by a diverse group of artists from around the globe. “HarmonioUS” will feature massive floating set pieces, custom-built LED panels, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics, lasers and more.
ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World Imagineers said the progress of Epcot’s new show “Harmonious” took a big step forward.

In a post on the Disney parks blog, Imagineers said five large barges, or stages, arrived and were lowered into the water recently.

Imagineers said each stage is roughly 30 feet wide by 70 feet long.

Disney leaders said each of the five barges will play a crucial role in the nighttime spectacular.

Each barge is equipped with LED screens, dancing fountains, lasers, lights and pyrotechnics.

The show is a beautifully crafted nighttime dreamscape of Disney music and images, reimagined by diverse cultural musicians and artists from around the world. It’s a transformative experience, where we can discover how Disney music has the power to inspire and unite us all, Disney said on its blog.

The show “Epcot Forever” is currently closing out each night at the theme park.

Disney live streamed the show when it debuted in October of last year.

Disney is also giving guests an up-close look of “Harmonius” at the “Epcot Experience” at the Odyssey Events Pavilion.

