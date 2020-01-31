All aboard: Walt Disney World puts final touches on ‘Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway’

ORLANDO, Fla – Can you hear it -- Mickey and Minnie are set to roll into Walt Disney World very soon in an all-new choo-choo train style attraction.

With just over a month before its opening, guests will soon get the chance to jump on board “Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.”

The first of its kind attraction is based on the recent award-winning Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts and will be the first ride at any Disney park that stars Mickey Mouse and his friends.

Check out the short “Wish upon a Coin” below.

Disney Imagineers have been putting the final touches on the attraction, which is taking over the former home of "The Great Movie Ride” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Chinese Theater.

Guests will board a train and be pulled into the action of a new Mickey Mouse cartoon short titled “Perfect Picnic,” a short created just for the attraction.

Walt Disney Imagineering said the train that guests will board will use the steamboat whistle used in the 1928 short “Steamboat Willie.” The black and white short was the first Disney cartoon with synchronized sound.

Disney officials said the ride will feature unexpected twists, slapstick gags and mind-boggling transformations at every turn, as Mickey and Minnie try to save the day.

A historic whistle provides sound for the train in Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway a new attraction planned to open in spring 2020 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The whistle was first used more than 90 years ago, providing the sound of the steamboat whistle in “Steamboat Willie,” the 1928 animated short that introduced Mickey Mouse to the world. (Disney) (Walt Disney World)

As guests wait for the new attraction to open, Disney officials have been teasing the wacky word that awaits them through a series of cartoon short posters.

Each of the posters were created specifically for the attraction by Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Television Animation, Disney said on its blog.

New Poster Art Begins Countdown Series to March 4 Opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Disney Parks Blog)

News 6 recently checked out the attraction progress and found that new standby and fast pass signs look to be installed above the attraction’s entrance. At the time of our visit, the signs were hidden behind a yellow cover.

Disney said Friday it’s also starting to “train” a number of cast members that will soon open the attraction.

Check out the video below

Theme park bloggers have shown off some of the merchandise that will soon be available for the attraction.

Items include a train whistle, hats, mugs, magic bands and T-shirts.

Mickey & Minnie‘s Runaway Railway merchandise available at this weekend’s #DestinationD in Mickey’s of Glendale pop-up shop. @DisneyD23 pic.twitter.com/MUQfCLeSDO — Inside the Magic (@InsideTheMagic) November 16, 2018

PHOTOS: New Merchandise (Apparel, Toys, Pins, MagicBand) Revealed for Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disney's Hollywood Studioshttps://t.co/hOLbgilS6c pic.twitter.com/68lqVnTxi3 — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) December 4, 2019

Disney said to stay “tooned” for future announcements about the attraction ahead of its opening on March 4.