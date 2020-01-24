Why Fastpass+ reservations for Smugglers Run really isn’t that great

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you haven’t already heard, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run at “Star Wars” Galaxy’s Edge is offering Fastpass+ reservations to fly on the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy.

While this sounds amazing, this really isn’t the best news for those who live in Central Florida or those who frequent the parks.

When Smugglers Run is added to the My Disney Experience App you will probably get a message that says: “There are no more FastPass+ times for this experience, but standby may be available.”

Let’s go over why you may get this message.

In order to do this, we have to remember the hierarchy that comes with Fastpass+ reservations.

At the top of the food chain, you have the vacationers, who have spent their life savings planning and traveling to the “happiest place on Earth.” If they’re staying at a Disney resort, they have a 60-day head start to set up their Fastpass+ selections.

Below them are annual passholders. This may apply to a lot of you. Passholders have a 30-day head start to plan their Fastpass+ reservations.

Then it’s the single-day parkgoers who aren’t staying for a full vacation but want to visit the parks. They have to make their Fastpass+ selections the same day.

And at the very bottom of the list, we have cast members who may very well be kicked out of Hollywood Studios for the remainder of the year.

Don’t just take our word for it though. This has happened once before with a ride at Animal Kingdom, where getting passage onto the ride is harder than riding a Banshee. Ring a bell?

We’re talking about Avatar Flight of Passage. The five-minute thrill ride is almost three years old and is still averaging a three- to four-hour wait time. If you’re able to snag a Fastpass+ for that ride, consider yourself lucky. You’ve won the golden ticket and have the right to brag.

Meanwhile, the rest of us will be waiting patiently for the line to move forward.

In the end, Smugglers Run is a great ride and it should be on everyone’s to-do list, even if you aren’t able to cut in line.

If you think about it, the line is almost entirely inside, there is so much to look at and it really goes by kind of fast. So even if you’re not able to grab a Fastpass+, the line won’t kill you.