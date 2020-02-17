Disney’s Cinderella Castle to undergo a magical makeover

ORLANDO, Fla – Without a doubt, Cinderella castle at Disney’s Magic Kingdom is one of the most photographed places in Central Florida, if not the world.

In the coming weeks, the castle will receive a royal makeover that will only increase its photogenic lure.

In honor of the 70th anniversary of the beloved Disney classic “Cinderella,” the castle at the center of the seven magical lands will receive a bold, shimmering and regal enhancement over the coming weeks, Disney leaders announced Monday.

Disney said the makeover will not affect fan favorites like “Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire” and the nightly firework show “Happily Ever After.”

Officials said the work should be completed sometime this summer.

Walt Disney World also announced a number of new photo pass opportunities and Cinderella themed treats to celebrate the film’s 70th anniversary.

Check them out below.

