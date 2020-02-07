Reservations soon available for ‘Star Wars:’ Galactic Starcruiser

ORLANDO, Fla. – Do you like blasting womp rats? Do you have a thirst for adventure in galaxies beyond your reach? Are you a fan of “Star Wars”?

If you answered yes to any of those questions, then do we have good news for you.

Remember when Disney Imagineers were hard at work building Batuu and they mentioned a new galactic hotel that would cruise into space?

Mark your calendars, because reservations will open later this year for “Star Wars:” Galactic Starcruiser, at Walt Disney World Resort.

Guests will travel alongside Wookies, droids, stormtroopers and more during this new all-immersive experience on Starship Halcyon.

The starcruiser may not make the Kessel run in less than 12 parsecs, but the adventure will take you to a galaxy far, far away in a way that only Disney Imagineers could create.

“Star Wars:" Galactic Starcruiser will be like a two-day cruise in that it drops visitors into a completely self-contained world. Instead of traveling on the high seas, however, visitors will be made to feel like they’ve been launched from a parking lot at Walt Disney World in Florida to a spaceship millions of miles above Earth.

Guests onboard will also be active participants in stories that unfold right before their eyes during their stay.

“'Star Wars:' Galactic Starcruiser is a completely new type of experience,” Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer for Walt Disney Imagineering told the Disney Parks Blog. “You’re going to live onboard a star cruiser…and you can get wrapped up in the larger ‘Star Wars’ story.”

The hotel debuts in 2021 and we can hardly wait.

If you haven’t made it to Galaxy’s Edge in Central Florida or California, and you need a beginner’s course, we recommend starting here.