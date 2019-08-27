How to leave Galaxy's Edge with profile-worthy photos

ORLANDO, Fla. - So, you're planning on visiting "Star Wars": Galaxy's Edge -- we're sure you're going to want some pictures commemorating the experience. How else are you going to make your friends jealous?

We all hope for the perfect picture that is both Instagrammable and profile-worthy -- and well, lucky for you, we have our favorite photo spots and some tips on how to take the best pictures when visiting the park.

Here are some of our favorite picture locations inside of "Star Wars": Galaxy's Edge.

IMPORTANT: The photos featured below were taken on a Canon 70D with a 50mm lens and then edited in Adobe Lightroom for mobile.

1. Outside the Millennium Falcon

One of our favorite spots to get a great profile pic is in front of the Millennium Falcon. Odds are, this spot is going to be pretty crowded, so in order to get the best shot, photographers are going to want to crouch down or perhaps even sit on the ground. Dedication is key to getting a perfect picture. This will show off the landscape in the background and make it appear that you have the entire place to yourself. This photo can be taken vertically or horizontally. If you are the subject, try looking away from the camera -- this will make the picture look more candid, and your subject won't look so stiff and posed.

2. Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities

Another spot you'll want to check out is by Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities. Next to the entrance, you'll notice a large pile of cargo crates and a crumbling statue. This will offer a perfect spot for a quick photo shoot. Have your subject lean on the rocks; the crates and artifacts will create a nice background for your image.

Another reason we like this spot is because the First Order will patrol the area throughout the day. Time your shoot perfectly in order to capture the troopers in the background. Do not center your subject. Instead, leave an open space to the left, allowing the troopers to be noticed. You may even catch their attention, allowing for an even better photo-op.

3. Droid corner

Tucked away in the marketplace is a spot where old droid parts are left to rust. Not a lot of people will be back here. If you have a love in your heart for astromech droids, this will be one spot you won’t want to miss. While R2-D2 and C-3PO are nowhere to be found, the background offers a rustic feel with an out-of-this-world theme. Stand on the ledge and lean against the railing. That way, you won't have an ugly metal bar in the background.

4. Kylo Ren's TIE Fighter

If you find that your allegiance lies with the First Order, then of course you're going to want your picture with Kylo Ren’s TIE fighter. The fighter has landed toward the rear of Batuu and if you're lucky, there won’t be a lot of people around. This photo will be best taken vertically. Don't get too close to the ship. Keep your distance in order to get as much of the ship in the picture as possible. If your phone has portrait mode, this will come in handy.

5. Batuu beverages

If you want to take something home but don't want to break the bank, the easiest and still photo-worthy items are the "Star Wars"-edition Coca-Cola beverages. These bottles went viral when first released, so you're definitely going to want to have them in at least one of your photos.

While you can take this photo anywhere, we would suggest taking the picture next to the speeders when you first enter the land. The area should be deserted while everyone runs to the main section.

6. Inside the Millennium Falcon

OK, we're sure a lot of you will want to take pictures inside the Falcon before riding Smugglers Run.

Beware, the inside is dark with very little overhead lighting. If you have an external flash, this may come in handy. If you're using an iPhone, you won't have to worry. The best spot for a photo will be in the hallway when you first enter the chess room.

Stay behind and let the rest of the families go in front of you. It will be worth it. Then you have a solid 5 minutes to take your pictures before cast members let another group in. Stand in the middle of the hallway to allow for a greater depth of field. Portrait mode will also look very good in this area.

Insider tip: If you want one last photo before you exit the ride, take your time picking up your stored items, then ask the cast member outside the ride to take your picture inside the cockpit.

Turn your flash off. If you leave the flash on, you'll see the reflection on the window behind you. When you go to edit it on your phone, work with the shadows and exposure to get a picture you'll never forget.

Below is a map showing where each picture was taken.

